The Kitchen Table

7034 S Klondike Road

BLT
Who doesn’t love a delicious BLT?
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato sandwich served with chips, and potato salad.
Sliced Beef
Oh My! Sliced Beef served with Roasted Potatoes, Carrots & Onions, Green Beans, and homemade Gravy!
Luck of the Irish Meal
Enjoy a delicious traditional Irish meal. Corned Beef & Cabbage, Potatoes & carrots, and Cornbread.
Chicken Fajita Casserole
Try something new! Chicken Fajita Casserole served with Refried Beans.
Brunch
Choose Everything or just part of our Brunch Menu. Pancake, Sausage Gravy & Biscuit, Sausage Patty, to choose from.
BBQ Chicken Thigh
BBQ Chicken Thigh served with Macaroni & Cheese and Peas.
Chicken Lickin' Bowl Meal
Bowl full of Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Shredded Cheese, Chicken Gravy, topped with bite sized Fried Chicken! YUM!!!
Served with a side of homemade Coleslaw, and a Biscuit and Honey..
$5.00 donation$5.00
Parmesan Chicken
Delicious Parmesan Chicken Thigh served with roasted potatoes & carrots and Avocado Olive Pasta Salad
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Teriyaki chicken served with Rice, Potsticker and Egg Roll.
7034 S Klondike Road

Rochelle IL

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Vince's Pizza

We have been serving our amazing customers for 53 years and counting! We use our family recipes and only the freshest ingredients to serve our patrons!

Rooney’s

Come in and enjoy!

Spring Valley Restaurant & Drive Thru

Locally owned full- service restaurant with a drive- thru featuring Genuine Broasted Chicken. All menu items are homemade with recipes passed down generations. We provide that cozy, hometown diner experience as well as serving your busy lifestyle in our drive- thru.

Messies Bar & Grill

Make us your last stop on River Rd.
Come in and enjoy some cold drinks and hot food!

