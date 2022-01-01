Go
the knack

1120 Iyannough Road

Hyannis, MA 02601

Popular Items

ring burger$9.00
onion rings, bacon, cheese, sweet horseradish sauce
pickle and spice burger$9.00
pickled red onions, house made pickles, roasted jalapenos, cheese, spicy mayo
onion rings$6.50
french fries$5.50
classic cheeseburger$7.50
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles
butcher's burger$7.00
cheese, burger sauce
shakes$6.50
vanilla, chocolate, twist, coffee, mocha, strawberry, peanut butter, cookies & cream, daily specials
fried chicken sandwich$9.50
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce
chicken tenders$9.50
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet horseradish sauce
avocado burger$9.00
avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1120 Iyannough Road, Hyannis MA 02601

