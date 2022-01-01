Go
the knack

we created the knack with one purpose in mind: to share the food that we grew up with, the food that hits the spot after a day at the beach, the food that defines summers on cape cod.

SEAFOOD • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

fried chicken sandwich$8.00
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, pickled red onions, sweet horseradish sauce
classic cheeseburger$7.00
burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, house made pickles
butcher's burger$6.50
cheese, burger sauce
chicken tenders$8.00
buttermilk fried chicken, sweet horseradish sauce
fried fish sandwich$12.00
crispy fried haddock, lettuce, house made pickles, homemade tartar
avocado burger$8.50
avocado, caramelized onions, cheese, burger sauce
french fries$5.00
shakes$6.00
vanilla, chocolate, twist, coffee, mocha, strawberry, peanut butter, cookies & cream, daily specials
fish tacos$12.00
lightly fried haddock, cabbage, radish, crema, cilantro and lime (2 per order)
onion rings$6.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

5 MA-6A

Orleans MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
