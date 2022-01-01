THE KOZEE LOUNGE
Neighborhood bar
5813 N 60TH ST
Location
5813 N 60TH ST
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
PepperJax Grill
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, To-Go!
Edge of the Universe
Come in and enjoy!
Bärchen Beer Garden
Come in and enjoy!
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
Benson's best specialty burritos and tacos!