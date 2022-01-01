Go
The Kroft Anaheim

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES

440 S Anaheim Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (2144 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala$12.00
Chicken, Jalapeno Masala Gravy, Crema and Cilantro.
Classic$9.00
Brown gravy, cheese curds, and parsley.
Cheese Curds$5.00
Fried panko crusted white cheddar curds.
Porchetta$12.00
Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta
Katsu Curry$12.00
Panko-crusted chicken cutlet, housemade Japanese curry gravy, cheese curds, Japanese radish, togarashi, and green onions.
Loco Moco$12.00
Beef/pork blend meatloaf, fried egg, brown gravy, cheese curds, fried onions, ketchup glaze, and green onions.
Chili Mac$5.00
Mac n Cheese, Kroft chili, bacon-panko breadcrumbs and green onions.
Kroft Fried Chicken$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo, and potato roll.
Spicy Garlic Mayo$0.25
Country Fried Chicken$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

440 S Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

