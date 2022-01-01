The Kroft Anaheim
The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines, a dish consisting of crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy.
This Canadian junk-food staple is a specialty on our menu.
SANDWICHES • POUTINE • FRENCH FRIES
440 S Anaheim Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
440 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Georgia's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Umami Burger
Come in and enjoy!
Modern Times [Anaheim]
Come in and enjoy!
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps
Pour Vida Tortillas & Taps! Craft Beer & Tacos on Fresh Grilled-to-Order Tortillas!