The Kroft LBC

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines - Crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, and a Canadian junk-food staple, is a specialty on our menu.

The fries are double fried to perfection, piled with fresh cheese curds, homemade gravies and signature toppings to reinterpret the Canadian classic. To further entice your culinary senses, are market-driven sandwiches, delectable sides and dipping sauces, soups, and refreshments all made from scratch, in-house at The Kroft.



SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4150 McGowen St • $