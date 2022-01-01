Go
The Kroft LBC

The KROFT opened its doors in 2014 with locations all over Southern California. Encompassing a whirlwind of fast casual gastropub fare paired with local production craft beers best describes who we are. One trend we hope to ignite is the love of poutines - Crispy fries topped with cheese curds and gravy, and a Canadian junk-food staple, is a specialty on our menu.
The fries are double fried to perfection, piled with fresh cheese curds, homemade gravies and signature toppings to reinterpret the Canadian classic. To further entice your culinary senses, are market-driven sandwiches, delectable sides and dipping sauces, soups, and refreshments all made from scratch, in-house at The Kroft.

SANDWICHES • POUTINE • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4150 McGowen St • $

Avg 4 (556 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$12.00
Shaved beef, caramelized onions, horseradish mayo on a potato roll. Served with au jus.
Beef Melt$12.00
Braised beef, gravy, monterey jack, seasoned arugula, pickled red onions, and ciabatta.
Country Fried Chicken$12.00
Country sausage gravy, chicken nuggets, bacon, cheese curds, and green onions (contains pork).
Cheese Curds$5.00
Fried panko crusted white cheddar curds.
Classic$9.00
Brown gravy, cheese curds, and parsley.
French Fries$4.00
Double fried with dipping sauce.
Truffle Garlic Fries$6.00
Truffle garlic oil, parmesan cheese and parsley.
Kroft Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Jalapeño slaw, garlic mayo on a potato roll.
Porchetta$12.00
Pork belly, cracklings, salsa verde, seasoned arugula, caramelized onions, and ciabatta
Cubano$12.00
Pulled pork, ham, pickles and mustard on a potato roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4150 McGowen St

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
