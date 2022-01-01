Go
The Lab Collaborative

201 North Cleveland street

Popular Items

Side Fries$4.00
O'side or No Side$20.00
fried or grilled chicken thigh smothered with bourbon and habanero sauce, mayo, with celery and fennel cole slaw piled high on a bun. (no side needed)
Buffalo Wings$15.00
with a pineapple buffalo sauce
Creamy Potato Leek Soup
Brussel Sprouts$15.00
Kid Chicken Strips$12.00
3 hand breaded chicken strips served with ranch
Birria Sandwich$20.00
Slow braised Beef with veggies and swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll, with a side of consume for dipping and a choice of side
The Lab Burger$20.00
ground chuck burger with house made bbq sauce, bacon, fried leeks, lettuce, tomato, cheese, served on a cheese toasted bun
Side Tots$4.00
Location

201 North Cleveland street

Oceanside CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located in Oceanside CA, Rosewood Kitchen is a hot new blend of Spanish, French, Italian, and Mexican inspired cuisine. Rosewood opened in October 2019 and is located right in the heart of downtown Oceanside. Since then, Sicilian Chef Tony T. has been serving both quality interpretations of classical Italian and French dishes —but also diving into a new territory of integrating a multi-cultural experience to the senses. Including, but not limited to a fusion of Spanish and Mexican dishes as well. Rosewood Kitchen’s interior hosts a wine and beer bar, a wonderful succulent garden outdoor patio, and a variety of indoor seating with half booth and high table options available. The walls are featured with local artist’s work, and we will be hosting live music events with our corner stage in the restaurant as well. We can’t wait for you to try our delicious food and meet our Rosewood Team! See you soon!

