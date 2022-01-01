Go
Toast

The Lakehouse

Come in and enjoy!

1181 Emerald Bay Rd

No reviews yet

Location

1181 Emerald Bay Rd

South Lake Tahoe CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

17 Beach Hut Deli

No reviews yet

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

Lake Tahoe AleWorX

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maria's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Maria’s is a locally owned family restaurant bringing you the rich authentic flavors of Jalisco, Mexico.
We are excited to share our famous family recipes with our community and patrons from all over the world.
We are proud to be an inclusive restaurant offering a variety of signature plant-based dishes for our vegetarian and vegan patrons.

Margarita's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Since 1986 we have been sharing all of our homemade recipes with our loyal customers. Come join our family and taste our authentic food! Muchas Gracias!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston