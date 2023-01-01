The Landing - 4491 Slanting Bridge Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location
4491 Slanting Bridge Road, Sherrills Ford NC 28673
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 3738 N Highway 16
4.1 • 675
3738 N Highway 16 Denver, NC 28037
View restaurant
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE - 1360 Brawley School Rd
No Reviews
1360 Brawley School Rd Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurant