Go
Banner picView gallery

The Landing - 4491 Slanting Bridge Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

4491 Slanting Bridge Road

Sherrills Ford, NC 28673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4491 Slanting Bridge Road, Sherrills Ford NC 28673

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Firehouse Quick Stop
orange starNo Reviews
6175 Highway 150 East Denver, NC 28037
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 3738 N Highway 16
orange star4.1 • 675
3738 N Highway 16 Denver, NC 28037
View restaurantnext
THE SADDLE CLUB AT SEVENTEEN NINETY ONE - 1360 Brawley School Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1360 Brawley School Rd Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Safari Miles
orange starNo Reviews
390 North Carolina 16 Business Denver, NC 28037
View restaurantnext
Two Tired Parents Coffee Company LLC -
orange starNo Reviews
1621 Tundra Ln Denver, NC 28037
View restaurantnext
Margaritas Mexican Kitchen and Bar - Mooresville
orange starNo Reviews
106 Argus Lane Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Sherrills Ford

Denver

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Davidson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mooresville

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Statesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (22 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Landing - 4491 Slanting Bridge Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston