The Landing Event Center

The Landing Event Center is conveniently located in the heart of the historic district of Loveland, OH. We can host up to 200 guests for everything from a wedding to a corporate event.

122 Karl Brown way

Breakfast with Santa-ADULT TICKET$25.00
ADULT TICKET
Thank you for registering for our Breakfast with Santa event! Please use this as your confirmation/ticket. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in December!
Breakfast with Santa - CHILDRENS TICKET$15.00
CHILDRENS TICKET
Thank you for registering for our Breakfast with Santa event! Please use this as your confirmation/ticket. We are looking forward to seeing everyone again in December!
Location

Loveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
