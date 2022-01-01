Go
Toast

The Landmark Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

725 G Avenue • $$

Avg 4.7 (351 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajita Salad$10.99
Chicken Tenders$9.49
Chef Salad$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.49
The Cheese Box Burger$9.49
Tenderloin$9.49
Chicken Wings$9.49
Plain Chicken Wrap$9.49
Bacon Cheese Burger$10.49
Ranch (1 provided w/each meal free)$0.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
ATM
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

725 G Avenue

Grundy Center IA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Slice Ultra Shed

No reviews yet

Big Town Feel with Small Town Appeal!! Come on in and enjoy!

Third Street Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PepperJax Grill

No reviews yet

Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

Oh My Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the OMG deliciousness!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston