Go
Banner picView gallery

The Lantern - 8 W Chicago Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8 W Chicago Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8 W Chicago Ave, Naperville IL 60540

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Effin Egg
orange starNo Reviews
22 E Chicago Ave #117 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Q-BBQ Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
103 S Main St. Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Lil Donkeys - Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
120 Water Street Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
120 Water St, Unit 110 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Santo Cielo
orange star4.4 • 774
123 Water St. Suite 509 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naperville

Egg Harbor Cafe - Naperville
orange star4.5 • 4,283
175 Jackson Avenue Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fiamme
orange star4.4 • 3,122
19 Washington St Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Naperville
orange star4.4 • 2,763
123 WATER STREET Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Quiubo
orange star4.5 • 2,421
120 Water St Suite 122 Suite 122 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Fontinas Italian Kitchen - 1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131
orange star4.7 • 1,770
1767 W Ogden ave Unit 131 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Santo Cielo
orange star4.4 • 774
123 Water St. Suite 509 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Naperville

Lisle

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (11 restaurants)

Wheaton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (38 restaurants)

Downers Grove

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Glen Ellyn

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Lantern - 8 W Chicago Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston