Go
Toast

Kaizen

With each intentionally crafted bite, you’ll enjoy a first-class ticket to destinations such as Japan, Mexico, and Central & South America while discovering unexpected, palate-teasing ingredients along your journey. We guarantee our menu will surprise you in all the right ways and our culinary team is excited to bring you these dishes, made with love, and developed with a nod of respect for the Japanese and Latin cultures from which they draw inspiration.

515 E Grant St 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna$12.00
big eye tuna / cucumber / tobiko / sriracha
Hane Gyoza$12.00
choice of pork or veggie pan fried dumplings / sesame oil / green onion / togarashi dust / ponzu
Edamame$6.00
steamed soybeans / yuzu / maldon sea salt
What Happens in Vegas...$14.00
king salmon sashimi / kanikama (crab stick) / cream cheese / jalapeño / avocado / sushi sauce
Veggie Tempura Roll$13.00
asparagus / avocado / sweet potato / green onion / sushi sauce
Caribbean King$19.00
king salmon sashimi / avocado / mango salsa / spicy crab mix / panko fried shrimp / cucumber / eel sauce / tajin
California$10.00
crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
tempura fried shrimp / crab mix / cucumber / avocado
Miso Soup$6.00
shimeji mushroom / tofu / green onion / wakame (seaweed)
Avocado Roll$8.00
avocado / cucumber
See full menu

Location

515 E Grant St 100

Phoenix AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

We serve hot, fresh, and delicious soul and comfort foods in a fun and clean atmosphere. Our chicken and waffles combinations will knock your socks off! We also serve breakfast all day. Come in for a visit.

The Original La Canasta

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Original La Canasta, owned and operated by the Abril family since 1962. We hope you enjoy our fine Mexican Food, a tradition that has been in our families kitchens for generations. Our family recipes were developed by Richard and Carmen Abril and have been favored for the last 50 years. We invite you to join us for our Specialty Breakfasts & Dinners. We look forward to serving you Arizona's finest Mexican food from our family to yours.

The Phoenix Theatre Company

No reviews yet

ArtBar + Bistro

EZBACHI #1

No reviews yet

THANK YOU, COME AGAIN!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston