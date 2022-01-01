Go
Toast

The Last Chance Tavern and Grill

BEST ON BURTON STREET!!! 20 BEERS ON TAP AND GREAT FOOD!!

1132 burton st se

No reviews yet

Location

1132 burton st se

grand rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday12:01 am - 12:02 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 12:02 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 12:02 am
Thursday12:01 am - 12:02 am
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hall Street Bakery

No reviews yet

Hall Street Bakery is a family-owned bakery and restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Our mission is to create excellent, wholesome products, inviting neighborhood places, rewarding careers for our employees, and vitality and economic success for the communities where we do business.
Each day features freshly baked, hand-crafted pastries and artisan breads. You will also find coffee, tea, espresso beverages, breakfast sandwiches, lunchtime fare, hot sandwiches, pizza, wine and beer.
Welcome!
Jim and Barb McClurg, Founders

The O & E Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brass Ring Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

C’s Fish Fry

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston