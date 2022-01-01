The Last Haul Smoke & Grill
Let me introduce you to The Last Haul Smoke & Grill, now offering deluxe breakfast and lunch for here or to-go! And don’t worry, we kept the breakfast burritos and hot Rueben sandwiches along with all the other camp favorites!
BBQ • SANDWICHES
2727 W. Route 66 • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2727 W. Route 66
Flagstaff AZ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
The Real Kitchen
The Real Kitchen offers clean, healthy, delicious meals for all ways of eating -- from vegan to carnivore. Gluten-free, allergy-aware, and keto- and paleo-friendly, our menu uses only premium ingredients, quality oils, and house-made sauces -- so you can enjoy the great real food you deserve! Currently, we're open Wed-Sun from 3 to 7 pm, offering our convenient heat-at-home meals to take away. Order online, and call for curbside pickup when you arrive. Or, come in and try the hot meal-of-the-day, while you enjoy a drink in our dining room or on our comfortable patio. We look forward to seeing you!
Galaxy Diner
Come in and enjoy!
The Pizza Guy
Come in and enjoy!