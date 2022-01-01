Go
The Last Haul Smoke & Grill

Let me introduce you to The Last Haul Smoke & Grill, now offering deluxe breakfast and lunch for here or to-go! And don’t worry, we kept the breakfast burritos and hot Rueben sandwiches along with all the other camp favorites!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

2727 W. Route 66 • $

Avg 5 (23 reviews)

Popular Items

California Benedict$13.00
Served on a grilled english muffin with pan roasted turkey, fresh avocado, sliced tomato and hollandaise sauce.
Served with hash browns and seasonal fruit garnish.
Smoked Brisket Parm Melt$15.00
Gold Canyon Angus Beef brisket with house BBQ sauce, sliced red onion
and pepper jack cheese.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
Daily Brew$3.00
Breakfast Croissant$12.00
Two eggs, any style, with your choice
of meat and melted cheddar cheese
finished with arugula and garlic aioli.
Served with hash browns, your choice
of toast and seasonal fruit garnish.
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Club$13.00
Applewood smoked bacon, pan roasted turkey, fresh arugula, sliced tomato
and red onion with garlic aioli on wheat toast.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Scrambled eggs, green chilies, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese and crispy
hash browns all stuffed into a flour tortilla and served with a side of salsa.
Deli Sandwiches$9.50
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef with lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet pickles, mayo, and mustard on your choice of cheese and bread.
Served with a pickle spear and sport pepper with your choice of
potato salad or macaroni salad.
Turkey Avo Parm Melt$14.00
Pan roasted turkey breast, Applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese,
fresh sliced avocado and tomato, served on grilled parmesan sourdough.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
Reuben Sandwich$13.00
Your choice of thinly sliced pastrami or turkey with sauerkraut,
1000 Island dressing and melted swiss cheese on grilled marble rye.
Served with your choice of macaroni salad or potato salad, a pickle, and peppers.
Chorizo Scramble$12.50
Two eggs scrambled with pork chorizo, green chilies and tomatoes on
a bed of crispy hash browns finished with fresh avocado and swiss cheese.
Served with a flour tortilla and a side of salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2727 W. Route 66

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

