Go
Toast
  • /
  • Enon
  • /
  • The Last Queen

The Last Queen

A traditional British Pub.

210 E Main Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

210 E Main Street

Enon OH

Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Young's Jersey Dairy

No reviews yet

Homemade ice cream & cheese, great sandwiches, deep fried cheese curds, delicious baked goods - all located on a working dairy farm.

Udders and Putters

No reviews yet

Two miniature golf course, batting cages, a driving range, Cowvin's Fast Slide, Moovers & Shakers and Cowvin's Kiddie Corral

Young's Jersey Dairy - OLD

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Young's on the Moove

No reviews yet

Young's on the Moove - our mobile food trailer featuring homemade ice cream, homemade deep fried cheddar cheese curds and panini style grilled cheese sandwiches

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston