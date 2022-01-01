Go
The Laughing Taco

Traditional Mexican-Style Taquería

TACOS

1033 S 1st St • $$

Avg 4.5 (495 reviews)

Popular Items

Elote$4.00
Bistec$2.75
Seasoned chopped steak in a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion.
3 for $12$12.00
Make a 3 pack with piratas and/or gringas tacos
3 x 10 Piratas and Gringas$10.00
5 for $12$12.00
Campechano$5.00
Marinated pork, seasoned steak, and cheese in a flour tortilla and topped with cilantro, onion, and avocado.
Chicken Tinga$2.75
Shredded chicken breast cooked in a zesty tomato and chipotle sauce
Potatoes$2.50
Potatoes with a savory tomato sauce in a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion.
3 x $12 Campechanos$12.00
Trompo$2.75
Slow roasted marinated pork in a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1033 S 1st St

Milwaukee WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

