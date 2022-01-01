The Launch
Enjoy Breakfast & Lunch On Lake Congamond.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
81 Point Grove Road • $$
81 Point Grove Road
Southwick MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
