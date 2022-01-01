Go
The Lazy Bubble image

The Lazy Bubble

Closed today

StarStarStarStarHalf

6 Reviews

$$

112 MAIN ST #5

Pepperell, MA 01463

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Location

112 MAIN ST #5, Pepperell MA 01463

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Herb Lyceum by Puritan & Co

No reviews yet

The Herb Lyceum in Groton is a restaurant and event space.

Dolce Amar - Sweets To Love Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Bakery and Cafe. Come in and enjoy!

Blackbird

No reviews yet

Breakfast ALL DAY!

Salt & Light Cafe | Bakery

No reviews yet

ARTFULLY CREATED FOOD & DRINK
ETHICALLY CREATED FASHION

The Lazy Bubble

orange star4.3 • 6 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston