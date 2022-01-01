The Lazy LLama Cafe

Enzo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank You for taking the interest in Enzo's Pizzeria. We are here to serve great quality and fresh food. Due to product availability and pricing the prices have changed, but our menu continues to have many options that can be modified to your liking. We are making our dough fresh and daily. We are located on 129 Oxford Street in Lynn.

Ambience is friendly there is on-street parking. WE ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT, CURBSIDE PICK -UP AND DELIVERY ($4 fee with a minimum of $15 order)

Hope to see you soon.

