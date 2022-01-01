Go
Toast

the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen

Elevated Bar Food and Chef Crafted Cocktail Program

132 W. Pennsylvania Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brussels Sprouts$8.75
Bourbon Maple Glazed with House-Made Southern Pines Brewing Co. Man of Law Mustard
Truffle Fries$9.00
Lavender Gimlet$11.00
Bibimbap$18.90
Cheese Beast Burger$21.75
Dumplings$9.90
Tuna Poke$16.75
Pork Belly Bao$8.00
Taiwanese Steamed Buns, Crispy Pork Belly, English Cucumber, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sugar'd Peanuts,
Nashville Hot Bao$9.00
Bulgogi Bao$8.00
See full menu

Location

132 W. Pennsylvania Ave

Southern Pines NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jefferson Inn

No reviews yet

Historic boutique hotel located in the heart of downtown Southern Pines, offering its nostalgic indoor Tavern serving traditional cocktails and the latest trends, including locally brewed craft beers on tap. The outdoor Courtyard at The Jefferson offers the same full bar experience with regularly scheduled live music and other entertainment.

The Ice Cream Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Basil's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fritz Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston