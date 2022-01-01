Go
Toast

The League Kitchen and Tavern

Come in and enjoy!

1310 RR 620 S.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fat Tire Fish And Chips$17.99
beer battered cod – house-cut fries - malted tartar sauce
Prime Rib Sandwich$17.99
shaved roast beef – swiss – caramelized onions - horseradish sour cream – rosemary au jus
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.99
grilled chicken breast – sugar cured bacon – swiss – avocado – lettuce – tomato – onion – honey dijon
The Society Burger$13.99
lettuce – tomato – onion – horseradish pickle add a fried egg for an additional $1.99
Southern Burger$15.99
sugar cured bacon – cheddar - tabasco shoestring onions – brooklyn bbq sauce
Shrimp Cilantro Lime Salad$16.99
grilled shrimp – artisan greens – avocado - charred corn – black beans – red onions - cherry tomatoes – jicama – tortilla strip – cilantro lime vinaigrette
Chicken Fried Pork Chop$17.99
mashers – jalapeño gravy
Grown Up Grilled Cheese$10.99
sourdough – sharp cheddar – american cheese - muenster – tomato basil soup
Grilled Wings$12.99
house-made brooklyn bbq or buffalo sauce
Club$15.99
rotisserie turkey – sugar cured bacon - white cheddar – lettuce – tomato – aioli - sourdough bread
See full menu

Location

1310 RR 620 S.

Austin TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gramercy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Flores Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

ZZZ-Mihty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston