the leaning pig
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
11 SE 1st ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 SE 1st ave
Gainesville FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
White Buffalo
White Buffalo is downtown Gainesville's newest concept bringing our guests true hospitality with delicious cocktails, beers, and finger foods to enjoy.
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que in downtown Gainesville is our sixth location, which opened in 2015. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
Dragonfly Sushi & Sake Co.
Kaizen—to always be improving. It's the spirit that drives us. Fish flown in from Japan. Produce from the farm. Everything fresh. Our reputation rests on the creativity of every dish and drink we serve. We find joy in every meaningful connection. And purpose in every detail. Savory. Artful. Authentic. Flavorful dishes and spirited concoctions. People gathered around the table. Friends. Neighbors. Family. Sharing dishes. Sharing thoughts. Sharing moments in Downtown Gainesville.
Lillian's Music Store
Come in and enjoy!