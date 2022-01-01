Go
the leaning pig

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

11 SE 1st ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (25 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Fries$3.00
Hog Jowl Hash$11.00
The Big Pig$12.00
Gainesville Hot Tempeh$11.00
Avocado Sando$11.00
Roast Beef$12.00
Kale Salad$11.00
Big Morning Pig$12.00
Wedge Salad$11.00
Vegan Hash$12.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11 SE 1st ave

Gainesville FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 11:59 pm
