Treehouse Taqueria

We are a fusion-style taqueria specializing in craft tacos inspired by cuisines from around the world. a love for travel and discovering new flavors has influenced the creativity behind each menu item. Using fresh ingredients from local and sustainable sources is always a priority as well as providing options that everyone can enjoy. Thank you for dining with us in Ogunquit's tropical hideaway. we hope to see you again!

