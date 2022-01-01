The Lenox Grill
An American Bar & Grill set inside of the Historic Hotel Lenox. Featuring Buffalo's largest bottled beer list, weekly Chef inspired Specials and much more. Check out our website Lenoxgrill.com for up coming Events & Specials.
140 N Street
Location
140 N Street
Buffalo NY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wise Guys Pizza
Thanks for choosing WiseGuys Pizza.
Please be as descriptive and provide as many instructions as possible in the special request boxes. USE #FREEDEL FOR FREE OR DISCOUNTED DELIVERY (DEPENDS ON DISTANCE) OR #FREE2LTR ON $25PLUS ORDERS. MUST SELECT 2LTR. ONLY ONE PROMO CODE VALID PER AN ORDER. ONLINE ORDERS WILL NOT PROCESS AFTER 10:45PM SUN-WED AND 12:45AM THUR-SAT.
Pubski Pub
"What's one more?"
Seneca Texas Hots
Over 50 years in Business Serving South Buffalo!
Counter service and drive thru operation featuring Hot Dogs, Burgers, Souvlakis, fries, rings, shakes
Emerson Annex
Come in & enjoy!