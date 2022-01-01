Go
The Liberties

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

998 Guerrero St • $$

Avg 4 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$22.00
Beer Battered Cod, Tartar Sauce, Kennebec Fries
Baby Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Caesar dressing, parmesan, cherry tomatoes & croutons
Cottage Pie$16.00
Ground Lamb and Beef, Summer Vegetables, topped with creamy mashed potatoes
Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup$14.00
Sharp White & Cheddar Cheese
Popcorn Chicken$7.00
Crunchy nibbles of chicken served with ranch dip
The Beyond Veggie Burger$15.00
100% Plant Based Veggie Burger, Arugula Garnish,Kennebec Fries, Pickle (no soy,
no gmo, gluten Free)
The Mission Burger$17.00
Certified Black Angus, House Kennebec Fries, Pickle
Fried Boneless Chicken thighs$11.00
Buttermilk dipping Sauce & Chimichurri
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Bacon, Capers, Onions, Parmesan
Cup O' TOTS$2.00
A small, 6oz portion of crispy tater tots with chipotle aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

998 Guerrero St

San Francisco CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
