Go
The Library image
Bars & Lounges

The Library

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1307 S Santa Fe

Salina, KS 67401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

1307 S Santa Fe, Salina KS 67401

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Bogey's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Taqueria Fresnillo

No reviews yet

Home style Authentic Mexican food
"Estilo Casero"

Gambino's Pizza

No reviews yet

You're Gonna Love It!

Mokas - Salina

No reviews yet

Where Coffee is More Than Just A Cup of Coffee!

The Library

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston