The Library Bar

Contemporary American fare in an intimate whiskey driven bar setting

623 Union Street

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
FRIED EGG, SAUSAGE GRAVY, BACON & CHIVES
Regular Coffee$3.50
Library Burger$16.00
Two 4oz patties, shaved iceberg, tomato, house pickles, special sauce
Soda$3.50
Crack of Dawn Breakfast$14.00
2 EGGS, CRISPY POTATOES, BACON, WHEAT TOAST, LOCAL JAM & BUTTER
Snack Board$18.00
Benton's ham, cured meat of the day, st andre cheese
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, parmesan and migas, crouton with lemon vinaigrette
Country Muffin$12.00
ENGLISH MUFFIN, SAUSAGE, CHEESE, EGG AND SIDE OF BREAKFAST POTATOES
Latte$6.25
Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Lime & Chile dipping saucer: two per order

623 Union Street

Nashville TN

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
