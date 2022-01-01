The Library Bar
Contemporary American fare in an intimate whiskey driven bar setting
623 Union Street
Popular Items
Location
623 Union Street
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Assembly Food Hall
Infobooth
Fleet Street Pub
A British pub in the heart of Nashville, featuring fantastic scratch-made food, a wide selection of British and local beers, and a great atmosphere. No live music... escape the craziness of Broadway here!
Robert's Western World
Thank you for 'Sticking WIth Tradition'.
Rae's Gourmet Catering & Sandwich Shoppe
Come in and enjoy!