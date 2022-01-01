The Library on Fern
The Library on Fern is perfect when you're looking to go to a restaurant and bar. Friends and family are always welcome to hang out, catch up and enjoy delicious drinks and bites.
?8660 fern ave suite 110
Location
?8660 fern ave suite 110
Shreveport LA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Posados Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Gibbons Fine Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0130
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Rotolo's Craft & Crust
Honoring our roots by exploring scratch kitchen creations and even better versions of the authentic recipes that our customers know and love. We’re bringing in a slew of draft beer options so every local can enjoy their favorites. And we’re doing it all in a cool atmosphere that you’ll look forward to visiting time and again.