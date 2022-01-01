The Library Restaurant
At The Library, the familiar aroma of coffee, the promise of a delicious meal, and the anticipation of friendly buzz will offer a reprieve from the daily chaos. It is where the community as a whole comes to refill their cup, both proverbially and, often, quite literally.
Location
600 5th Street South
St Petersburg FL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
