The Library Restaurant

At The Library, the familiar aroma of coffee, the promise of a delicious meal, and the anticipation of friendly buzz will offer a reprieve from the daily chaos. It is where the community as a whole comes to refill their cup, both proverbially and, often, quite literally.

600 5th Street South

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Slaw$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, buttered potato roll, served with slaw
Steak Sandwich$17.00
shaved sirloin, roasted peppers, american cheese, crispy onions, peabody sauce
BLT$14.00
fried green tomato, bacon, arugula, garlic aioli
Grilled Cheese w/ Soup$18.00
three cheese blend, roasted tomatoes, pesto, served with tomato arrabbiata soup
Turkey Club$17.00
turkey, ham, swiss, bacon, tomato, bibb lettuce, avocado, garlic aioli
Custom Salads$13.00
Burger$20.00
double patty, sliced american, lettuce, tomato, peabody sauce
Parmesan Truffle Fries$11.00
Diet Coke$3.50
Three Bean Burger$17.00
whipped goat cheese, arugula, tomato, pesto, served with fries
Location

St Petersburg FL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
