The LIFT

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

786 West Highland Rd

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese,
tomatoes, romaine lettuce with a drizzle of ranch
Cobb$9.99
Romaine Spring Mix blend, grape tomatoes, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado slices, onion, American, swiss, bleu cheese
Chicken Tenders$10.99
Four hand dipped tenders with celery and your choice of sauce
The LIFT Sliders$10.99
Four miniature ground beef hamburgers topped with grilled onion, pickles, and American cheese served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
14" Round$11.99
Baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 8 Slices
Fettuccine Alfredo$10.99
Fettuccine tossed with chopped garlic, smoked gouda, parmesan and asiago cheeses in a creamy alfredo sauce (gf upon request, add $1)
Fajita$10.99
Seared steak & chicken breast sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fajita lime sauce. Stuffed in a grilled flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, romaine lettuce and diced tomato served with seasoned homemade chips.
If you would like to upgrade your side please indicate below.
Bread Sticks$8.99
Deep dish dough topped with mozzarella cheese and a garlic herb butter and a side of pizza sauce
Kids Tenders$5.99
Two hand dipped buttermilk chicken tenders served with seasoned French fries
Deep Dish$14.99
Rectangular pizza baked with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. 10 Slices.
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

786 West Highland Rd

Highland MI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
