The Lift Cascade
Come in and enjoy!
50827 US-550
Location
50827 US-550
Durango CO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lone Spur Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
JAMES RANCH GRILL
Current Hours of Operation:
Wednesday-Sunday 11am-7:30pm
Outdoor dining and To Go Only at this time.
Beyond farm to table, the James Ranch Grill is “table on the farm” by sourcing its main organic ingredients from the James Ranch itself. Our livestock feed only on the green pastures of our 400 acre ranch making our beef packed with flavor, our cheese golden and rich and our eggs with yolks the color of a sunset. The organic vegetables that we don’t grow in our own gardens are sourced from local farms in the summer and regionally in the off-growing seasons, and always from farmers that we know that care for the land and use sustainable practices.
We have four terrace levels of outdoor seating overlooking the ranch and surrounded by mountains as well as indoor seating. Fast casual service with high quality ingredients.
Stronghouse Brew Pub
Located in downtown Telluride, the on-site brewery serves alpine pub food in a historic 1892 stone building. Named "Top 5 Brewpub" by USAToday. Open for beer, lunch & dinner. Full bar. Heated patio. Wheelchair accessible.
Wood Ear
Texas smokehouse classics meet global cuisine at this whiskey centric cocktail bar in Telluride’s historic Roma building.
Now seating by reservation only.