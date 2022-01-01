Go
The Light Horse

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

715 King Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)

Popular Items

Surf & Turf Skewers$15.00
Tender Steak and Shrimp served with House-made Tzatziki
Mac & Cheese$9.00
Cavatappi Pasta with Three Cheese Blend and Garlic Bread Crumbs.
Add Bacon, Tomatoes, Asparagus, Onions, Shiitake Mushrooms, Zucchini $2 Each
Add Shrimp $9, Chicken $7, Lobster $12, Steak* $12
Smoked Chicken Wings$15.00
Brined, Rubbed, Smoked & then Grilled. Your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Maple/Sriracha, or “Naked”
Brussels Sprout Salad$8.00
Shredded Brussels Sprouts, Tart Apples,
Queso Fresco, Raisins and Walnuts
Tossed in a Warm Bacon Dressing
Cajun Crab Dip$12.00
Served with Grilled Rustic Bread
Bruschetta (1)$6.00
Choose one of 6 tasty options for only $6
* Berry
* Margarita
* Prosciutto
* Garden
* Maine
Duck Confit Empanada
Duck Confit, Sautéed Onions in House-made Corn Tortilla. Order 1, 2 or 3
Fried Crab Devilled Eggs$7.00
Restaurant Week To-Go$35.00
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

715 King Street

Alexandria VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

