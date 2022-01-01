Go
Toast

The Lily Cafe

Elegance in Breakfast and Lunch

4832 S Tamiami Trail

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12. Smashed Avocado Gluten Free Toast$16.00
See full menu

Location

4832 S Tamiami Trail

Sarasota FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Food + Beer - Gulf Gate

No reviews yet

EAT FOOD, DRINK BEER!

Crop Juice

No reviews yet

At CROP, our mission is to craft the highest quality, plant based, gluten free nutrition that is just as pleasing to your taste buds as it is good for your body. Our goal is to help people make better choices to achieve and maintain optimum health!

Tony's Chicago Beef

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Apollonia Grill - Sarasota Landings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston