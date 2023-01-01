The Lindsay Restaurant & Bar -
Open today 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
15100 Oregon 238, Applegate OR 97530
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Vine - 1610 Southwest Allen Creek Road
No Reviews
1610 Southwest Allen Creek Road Grants Pass, OR 97527
View restaurant