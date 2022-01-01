Go
Toast

The Lion's Share

Share our spoil

629 Kettner Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

629 Kettner Blvd

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Spill the Beans Coffee + Bagel - Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Samburgers Seaport Village

No reviews yet

Samburgers by Sam the Cooking Guy offers out of the box burger creations

The Neighborhood Complex

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Seaport Fudge Factory, Inc

No reviews yet

Family owned dessert shop located in Seaport Village San Diego since 1991.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston