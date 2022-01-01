Go
Toast

The Little Beet Table

Serving wellness inspired cuisine, wine, beer and specialty cocktails. Open for dining (strict Covid-19 precautions are enforced) and carryout through the Toast TakeOut app. All of our products are available through the Toast Takeout app. Delivery available through DoorDash, UberEats and GrubHub.

5471 Wisconsin Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hummus$12.00
za-atar, herbs, grilled pita. gf, v
Spaghetti$24.00
kale pesto, parmesan, pistachio & mint vt
**gluten free cavatelli available on request**
Grass Fed Burger$5.00
tomato, lettuce, pickle, LBT sauce, cheddar cheese, sweet potatoes. df
**sub gluten free bun $3 and lettuce wraps available on request**
Charred Zucchini$4.00
basil pesto, lemon, tomato confit, parmesan
Pork Carnitas Tacos$24.00
seaweed kimchi, black bean, cilantro, radish. gf, df
Beet Falafel$14.00
curry aioli, tarragon. gf/v
Roasted Shrimp Salad$10.00
market greens, quinoa, avocado, spiced almond, golden raisin, white balsamic vinaigrette. gf/df
Crispy Spirulina Rice$8.00
shiitake, scallion, mojo rojo, farm egg. gf/df/vt
Mushroom & Black Bean Burger$10.00
pickled onions, tomato, sprouts, guacamole, chipotle aioli, sweet potatoes. df
**gluten free buns and lettuce wraps available on request**
See full menu

Location

5471 Wisconsin Avenue

Chevy Chase MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lia's

No reviews yet

Great Food, Libation & Merriment!

Junction Bakery & Bistro Chevy Chase

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Mamma Lucia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston