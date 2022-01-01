The Little Brick Oven

Landmark Cafe & Grill

No reviews yet

At Landmark Cafe & Grill, we serve Cajun-American comfort food in a charming atmosphere fit for relaxation and good conversation. We may have had a few different names over the years, but we’re still the same Lucedale staple that this community has known since 1917. There’s nothing we love more than seeing our longtime guests leave happy, and it’s always a joy welcoming new ones. We hope you’ll come by to enjoy a meal and experience the history and charm Landmark Cafe & Grill has to offer.

