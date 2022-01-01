Go
Toast

The Little Grille

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

62 Cottage St • $$

Avg 4.4 (1198 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips N Salsa$3.00
Hand cut and fried Tortilla Chips served with our House made Salsa
The Classic$14.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.
Quesadilla$16.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla
Chicken Fingers “Boneless Wings”$14.00
Our hand breaded boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Potato Skins$12.00
A heaping pile of our homemade Potato Skins topped with lots of Bacon and Cheese.
DIRTY burger$17.00
This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.
Sticky Vermonter$17.00
Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!
Burrito$17.00
Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.
Street Taco's$13.00
Two Tacos filled with your choice of Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, or Veggies. Served with Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Cheese, and fresh Cilantro. Rice and Beans.
Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger$17.00
Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

62 Cottage St

Littleton NH

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn

No reviews yet

Plain Kate's Riverside Saloon and All Ways Inn is a family and pet friendly complex located in the heart of the spectacular White Mountains of New Hampshire. Minutes from skiing and outdoor recreation, it also offers such amenities as free Wi-Fi, a seasonal pool, live entertainment and an art gallery. The motel, fully renovated in 2015, features clean and comfortable rooms. In the winter 2018, eight rooms will be Universal Design compliant, as are the restaurant and saloon. Please reserve a room today. The motel is open 7 days a week.
The restaurant is a big supporter of the sustainable food movement - local, seasonal dishes have always been the driving force behind its menu. Chef Juan has created some tasted dishes! Stop by and try them out.

Lovett's Inn & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Real Food for Real Folk! Restaurant open Fridays and Saturdays, 5pm - 8:30pm

Kingdom Table

No reviews yet

Craft Food & Drink in downtown St Johnsbury, featuring a small but diverse menu with locally-sourced ingredients.

Kingdom Taproom

No reviews yet

Craft beer, wine, and cocktails complimented by a small, diverse menu comprised of locally sourced ingredients whenever possible

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston