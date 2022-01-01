The Little Grille at Bradford

Go
Popular Items

Chimichanga$18.00
Chicken, Cheese and Pico rolled in a Flour Tortilla and fried then smothered with Salsa Verde, cheese and baked. Topped with Pico, fresh guacamole and
Chipotle Sour Cream
Chicken Fingers$12.00
Served bone-in or boneless tossed in your choice of Buffalo or Chipotle BBQ Sauce.
Burrito$17.00
Your choice of Steak, chicken, Shrimp, or Veggie. Hand rolled into a large Flour Tortilla with Black Beans and cheese. Covered in Red Chili Sauce and more cheese, then baked to perfection.
Steak Tips$23.00
1LB of fresh cut Steak marinated in our house marinade and served with choice of two sides.
Camila's Famous Brazilian Burger$17.00
Seasoned chunks of Steak or Chicken with Bacon, Egg, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pease, Corn, Cheese, and Mayo Grilled inside a Kaiser Roll. **WARNING**: This product is EXTREMELY ADDICTIVE
The Classic Burger$14.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, raw Onions, and Pickles with our Special Sauce. Also available with Bacon.
The Dirty Burger$17.00
This burger is topped with Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Pepper Jack Cheese and Homemade Onion Rings.
The Sticky Vermonter$17.00
Sticky glazed Maple Bacon, Vermont Cheddar and Maple Aioli top a juicy fresh grilled burger. GET STUCK ON A STICKY!
Kid Fingers$6.00
Hand battered and lightly fried Chicken Strips served with One side
Quesadilla$16.00
Choice of Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, or Veggies with warm gooey Cheese, Pico de Galo, and Chipotle Sour Cream all grilled inside a Flour Tortilla
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
