The Little Jewel of New Orleans
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
207 Ord St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
207 Ord St
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Philippe the Original
Home of the French Dipped Sandwich!
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
Southeast Asian drinks, food and desserts. Serving the Los Angeles community since 1965. Welcome!
Wax Paper
Good Food For Good People!
Homegirl Cafe
We thank you for your ongoing support and patience during these difficult times.