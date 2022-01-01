The Little Nugget
Come in and enjoy!
6 S Henning Rd
Location
6 S Henning Rd
Danville IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mi Blessing Beauty Bar
it well worth your book!
Gilbert Street Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Indian's Pizza
Order for Dine In, Carry-Out or Delivery today! Please allow a 10-15 minute buffer on Delivery times due to weather and volume of orders. Thank you for ordering with us!