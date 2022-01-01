Go
The Little Pie

Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.3 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Cherry Baby$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tart cherries in a sweet glaze topped with our signature crumble topping
Key Lime$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard topped with fresh whipped cream and lime zest in a gram cracker crust
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
Georgia Peach$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Sweet southern peaches topped with our crumble topping then baked in a buttery crust
Chocolate Sprinkle$5.95
Rich chocolate custard in our buttery-crust topped with fresh whipped cream & shaved dark Belgian chocolate
Banana Cream$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla bean custard, ripe bananas, whip cream & toasted almonds in a buttery crust
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4130 Sepulveda Boulevard

Culver City CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

