The Little Pie

Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

264 26th Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Orchard Apple$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Washington apples baked in our all-butter crust topped with brown sugar crumble
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
Georgia Peach$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Sweet southern peaches topped with our crumble topping then baked in a buttery crust
Key Lime$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard topped with fresh whipped cream and lime zest in a gram cracker crust
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

264 26th Street

Santa Monica CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
