Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

10645 W Pico Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Cherry Baby$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tart cherries in a sweet glaze topped with our signature crumble topping
Chocolate Sprinkle$5.95
Rich chocolate custard in our buttery-crust topped with fresh whipped cream & shaved dark Belgian chocolate
Georgia Peach$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Sweet southern peaches topped with our crumble topping then baked in a buttery crust
4 Pack ~ Choose 4 of your favorite Lil Pies!
Now everyone can have their own Little Pie!
Orchard Apple$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Washington apples baked in our all-butter crust topped with brown sugar crumble
Banana Cream$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Vanilla bean custard, ripe bananas, whip cream & toasted almonds in a buttery crust
Key Lime$5.95
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard topped with fresh whipped cream and lime zest in a gram cracker crust
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

10645 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
