The Little Pie

Every Little Pie is made from scratch daily in our kitchens using the freshest & finest ingredients possible. Each "Little" as we like to call them is handcrafted and baked off piping hot then cooled until it's perfect to serve and eat! Now everyone in the group can get their own favorite pie.



SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

10645 W Pico Blvd • $$