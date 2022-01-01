Go
The Little Store Pastaria

9 Green St Marblehead MA 01945

Popular Items

Chicken Marsala$18.95
Pan seared with partabello & cremini mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Garnished with arugula & served over choice of pasta
Linguine Meatball (KIDS)$10.95
Linguine pasta in our traditional home-made marinara sauce and a meatball
Penne Vodka$17.95
Sautéed chicken served with bell peppers, onions, garlic & tomatoes in a pink vodka sauce
Chicken Parmigiana$18.95
Breaded with panko, baked with marinara sauce, basil and mozzarella cheese. Served over choice of pasta
Bolognese$18.95
Our delicious meat sauce made from minced veal, pork and beef, with our homemade marinara sauce, sautéed garlic and wine. Served over choice of pasta
Three Meatballs$12.95
Homemade with pork and beef served in red sauce topped with ricotta cheese
Chicken Ziti & Broccoli$17.95
Choice of garlic oil & fresh tomatoes or our traditional Alfredo sauce
Eggplant Rollatine$12.95
Stuffed with ricotta, romano cheese, & basil, served in a marinara sauce.
Chicken Piccata$18.95
Pan seared with capers, mushrooms, spinach and tomatoes in a lemon white wine sauce. Served over choice of pasta
Caesar Salad$8.95
Romaine hearts served with crostini and parmigiano cheese in our own caesar dressing
9 Green St Marblehead MA 01945

Marblehead MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
