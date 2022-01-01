The Lively

Go
505 West Bannock

Avg 4.6 (225 reviews)

Ohana No-Till Lettuces$11.00
Made with a lemon-champagne vinaigrette and topped with shaved radish and acme garlic croutons.
Passion Fruit$9.00
Coconut and Tapioca pudding served with fresh berries and a dehydrated meringue. (Can be made vegan without the meringue.
Bread
Nonna Anna's Meatballs$13.00
Made with extra virgin olive oil, Pecorino Romano, and rosemary gremolata.
1/2 Roasted Chicken$25.00
Served with pommes purée, sherry vinegar reduction and topped with king trumpet mushrooms.
Snake River American Wagyu Coulotte$43.00
American wagyu culotte with an Celeriac Remoulade, Bordelaise, Parsley and Shallot.
Gibbon Burger$17.00
SRF 7 Double R Ranch Blend
Melting Onion
Beecher's Flagship Cheddar
Gibbon Sauce
505 West Bannock

Boise ID

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

Fork Restaurant

Fork opened in 2011 in the heart of Downtown Boise. Over the last decade, we are humbled by the support of our community and honored to prepare food and libations for you and your family. It all starts with the food, of course.  That’s why we’ve developed our “Loyal to Local” pledge, a commitment that has us sourcing many of our key ingredients from local Boise and Northwest farmers, ranchers, bakers, distillers, brewers, producers and cheese makers. The result is a menu that is as surprising as it is familiar. Perfect for this unprecedented time where we must stay home with our loved ones. So, check out our wine, beer and cocktail list, let us cook just for you or pick up one of our Family Meals to be enjoyed by the entire clan. We are grateful for your support.

Western Proper

Western Proper is the proper place to party in Boise, Idaho - delivering an elevated experience through iconic design, impeccable service, overthought details, and an incredible ambiance. Anything less just wouldn’t be proper.

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

