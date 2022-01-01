The Livery
The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!
PIZZA • SOUPS
190 5th St. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
190 5th St.
Benton Harbor MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
North Shore Inn
Award-winning burgers and beer - friendly, comfortable atmosphere - weekly specials and great service
North Pier Brewing Company
Good Beer, Good Food, Good People. Come in and enjoy!
Happy Poochie Eatery
A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.
Happiness is a full pooch!
Bread + Bar
Come in and enjoy!