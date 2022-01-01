Go
Toast

The Livery

The Livery specializes in hand-tossed, spent-grain pizzas, and oven-baked sandwiches. Our extensive menu also features salads, mac-n-cheese, and appetizers, made from locally sourced ingredients!

PIZZA • SOUPS

190 5th St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (482 reviews)

Popular Items

Not So Classic Caesar Salad (To Go)$9.00
Chopped romaine, house-made croutons,
fresh grated parmesan & anchovy-less
caesar dressing
12" Build Your Own Pizza$14.00
Create your own masterpiece! All BYOP’s come with our spent grain dough, and mozzarella & provolone cheese blend. Then pick your choice of handmade sauce and any number of traditional or inventive toppings. Gluten-free crust available!
16" Build Your Own Pizza$17.00
Create your own masterpiece! All BYOP’s come with our spent grain dough, and mozzarella & provolone cheese blend. Then pick your choice of handmade sauce and any number of traditional or inventive toppings.
Pretzel Bites$6.00
Housemade spent grain pretzel bites. Choose from beer cheese, beer mustard, or or all-natural peanut butter and jam for dipping!
12" Right Up Your Allium$17.00
Roasted garlic cream, shredded mozzarella & provolone, fresh mozzarella, black garlic, caramelized onions, fresh cracked pepper, chives, fermented garlic honey, &
fried shallots
Cheese Bread (To Go)$10.00
A 12" hand tossed spent grain dough topped with olive oil, mixed herbs, mozzarella & provolone blend, and fresh parmesan cut into 12 pieces for your dipping pleasure.
Turkey Bacon Avocado (To Go)$12.00
Roasted turkey breast, bacon, shredded
mozzarella & provolone, sliced avocado,
tomatoes, red onion, green goddess, & arugula on toasted naan
U.S.S. Meatball (To Go)$14.00
House-made pork meatballs, caramelized
onions, red sauce, basil pesto, provolone on a toasted hoagie roll
16" BYO Pizza + Growler Deal$29.99
One 16" Build Your Own Pizza + a growler of any regular rotation draft beer delivered right to your vehicle!
House Salad (To Go)$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, feta, & seasoned roasted chickpeas
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

190 5th St.

Benton Harbor MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

North Shore Inn

No reviews yet

Award-winning burgers and beer - friendly, comfortable atmosphere - weekly specials and great service

North Pier Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Good Beer, Good Food, Good People. Come in and enjoy!

Happy Poochie Eatery

No reviews yet

A casual American fare eatery with sandwiches, salads, soups, and more.
Happiness is a full pooch!

Bread + Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston