Go
Toast

The Living Room - Scottsdale DC Ranch

Neighborhood wine lounge

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Strawberry Gorgonzola$15.00
Field Greens, Candied Pecans, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Chopped$16.00
Roasted Turkey, Salami, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Herb Vinaigrette
Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower$11.00
Wiked$15.00
Spicy Crab with Cilantro, Jalapeño, Avocado, Crunchies, Thai Chili Sauce
Grilled Chicken$5.00
Super Food$17.00
Kale, Romaine, Dried Cranberries, Avocado, Watermelon Radish, Almonds, Quinoa, Flax Seeds, Herb Yogurt
Bang Bang Shrimp$16.00
Crispy Golden Shrimp, Sweet Spicy Aioli
K.I.G$16.00
Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Tuna, Jalapeño, Sriracha Aioli
Poppin$17.00
Wiked Roll topped with Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Crab, Avocado, Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Grilled Salmon$10.00
See full menu

Location

20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120

Scottsdale AZ

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ling's Wok Shop

No reviews yet

Ling's Wok Shop is the newest innovation from Ling & Louie's Restaurants! Sleekly combining the ease and speed of fast casual concepts with full-service dining establishments, Ling's Wok Shop is envisioned as a new and exciting dining experience.

Vito's - DC Ranch

No reviews yet

Chicago Style Thin Crust Pizza & Authentic Italian Cuisine.

Buddha's Ritual

No reviews yet

Happy Food. Happy Drinks.

Butters Pancakes & Cafe - Mayo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston