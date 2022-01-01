Go
Toast

The Lobster Trap

Fresh, sustainable seafood prepared to order!

SEAFOOD

35 Patton Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (2446 reviews)

Popular Items

Wicked Good Maine Lobster GF$37.00
Whole 1 1/8 lb Maine lobster steamed in the shell
Trap Cornbread$7.00
Sweet corn bread made with local corn meal, honey and eggs.
City Bakery Barley Baguette$6.00
Freshly baked by our friends at City Bakery
Maine Lobster Roll$35.00
Fresh sweet Maine Lobster chilled and served on a locally made brioche bun.
Blue Ridge Shrimp & Grits GF$25.00
Sauteed sweet shrimp and creamy white heirloom grits from Peaceful Valley Farms with a bit of cheddar cheese and topped with Benton's bacon.
Trap Caesar Salad$8.00
Crisp romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons, and cheese
Maple Bacon Scallops GF$12.00
Half dozen bacon wrapped scallops with Maine maple syrup
Gulf Coast Oysters (one dozen)$17.00
One dozen oysters from the Gulf Coast with cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon and crackers
Lobster Mac & Cheese$10.00
Our award winning recipe!
Lobster Bisque GF
A Maine classic prepared in the traditional manner
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

35 Patton Ave

Asheville NC

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chestnut Asheville

No reviews yet

Order hand-crafted meals to-go or stock up on locally sourced ingredients for your own kitchen.

Farm Burger

No reviews yet

A 100% grassfed & locally sourced burger joint!

Urban Orchard Cider Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wicked Weed Brewing

No reviews yet

"Hops Are a Wicked and Pernicious Weed"

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston